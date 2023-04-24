On behalf of Prof. Chris Clarkson (Tight Oil Consortium, Transitional Energy Consortium) and Prof. David Eaton (Microseismic Industry Consortium), we are pleased to announce a new microcredential program focused on technical, social, economic and regulatory aspects of clean energy pathways (CEPs) using the subsurface, including:

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)

Hydrogen production and storage (HPS)

Geothermal energy (GE)

Critical elements for the clean energy transition (CEET)

This program is designed for graduate students and energy industry professionals interested in exploring new opportunities in clean energy. For more information visit the Continuing Education registration webpage: https://conted.ucalgary.ca/search/publicCourseSearchDetails.do?method=load&courseId=74897074

Date of 1st Cohort: May 1st to July 31st, 2023

Time Commitment: 25 hours asynchronous - work online at your own pace 15 lunch-hour, live panel discussions held roughly once per week

Promotional Price: $560

For more information, please contact:

Kelly MacDougall – Project Manager

kelly.macdougall1@ucalgary.ca

Instructor Overview:

https://science.ucalgary.ca/geoscience/contacts/chris-clarkson

https://science.ucalgary.ca/geoscience/contacts/david-eaton

3-min video of SECE Program Overview – google drive link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xv46vsBDgMN3u3qqTF0IHGbML3hkv2Gz/view?usp=share_link

Click here to view the Subsurface Evaluation for Clean Energy Lesson List