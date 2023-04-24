Royal Helium Announces Closing Of Debt Facility

Royal Helium Ltd. has taken its first drawdown of C$5 million from its C$17.5 million debt facility provided by Canadian Western Bank (CWB) and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).

