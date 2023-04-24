DOB Land Sale Analysis: Compeer And Cessford Parcels Highlight Alberta’s April 19 Sale

In the April 19 land sale, the province sold 66,480 hectares of P&NG leases and licences bringing in $12.40 million. In addition, 2,048 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $0.29 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more