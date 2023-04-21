Carbon Infrastructure Partners Closes CIP Energy Fund 2 At $90 Million

Carbon Infrastructure Partners (CIP), an energy private equity firm, announced that CIP Energy Fund 2 is fully invested following the closing of a $90 million GP-led private secondary transaction.

