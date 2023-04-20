Imperial Oil’s Strathcona Renewable Diesel Project On Course For Early 2025

The Strathcona Renewable Diesel Project outside Edmonton will be Canada’s largest such plant when Imperial Oil Limited launches it in early 2025, with a capacity for processing 20,000 bbls/d.

