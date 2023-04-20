Fluor’s Carbon Capture Tech To Be Used In Regina Renewable Diesel Complex

Fluor Corporation has signed a license agreement with Federated Co-Operatives Limited (FCL) for the application of Fluor’s Econamine FG Plus carbon capture technology at FCL’s Co-op Renewable Diesel Complex in Regina.

