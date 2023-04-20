Energy Transition Or Energy Addition?

Investment in renewables and clean energy technology is at an all-time high and climbing fast.

But production of oil and gas is rising, too.

What do these two seemingly contradictory positions tell us about the energy transition?

First, overall energy demand is rising as the world’s population increases, driven by rapid growth in non-OECD countries. The world’s population is set to reach 9.45 billion in 2045. This will see global primary energy demand grow by 23 per cent, according to OPEC’s World Oil Outlook — from the equivalent of 286 million boe/d in 2021 to 351 million boe/d in 2045. India alone accounts for 28 per cent of new demand.

Second, this will be met by investments across the energy spectrum. With strong policy support and declining long-term costs, renewables, mostly wind and solar, will be the fastest-growing category, adding the equivalent of 31 million boe/d in OPEC’s outlook period.

Cumulative growth in fossils fuels is keeping up. Natural gas is expected to increase by 19 million boe/d, followed by oil at just over 12 million boe/d.

While there is evidence of a shift to alternatives, the world’s energy supply will remain wedded to oil and gas for at least the first half of this century, and almost certainly beyond. Energy addition rather than energy transition is the more realistic scenario going forward.

Texas at a crossroads

In the U.S., renewables are gaining ground, though thermal and nuclear energy still account for over three-quarters of electricity production. Combined U.S. crude, gas and NGL output has almost doubled since 2000.

A wave of M&A activity in the renewable segment highlights investor sentiment, while the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will channel more funds into solar and wind growth.

Texas, the largest oil-producing state, may offer some clues as to what happens next. It is now the leader in terms of wind power and on track to overtake California with the most solar capacity. Over a third of its power generation comes from renewables.

But there is also a movement to secure the role of fossil fuels, with a focus on ‘dispatchable power’ from gas. The state legislature is debating bills that could threaten future roll-out of new wind and solar power projects.

With the impetus of federal support, via IRA and other measures, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants renewable projects excluded from state incentive programs. The shift in focus also reflects a public backlash against clean energy after the Winter Storm Uri blackouts in 2021, in which hundreds died, with many Texans blaming the increased role of renewables for the disruption.

Investment forecasts

Huge investment forecasts in both fossil fuels and renewables also give us a glimpse into the future.

Global investment in energy transition technologies — including renewables, energy efficiency, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage — reached US$1.3 trillion in 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). That’s up 19 per cent from 2021 and marks a 70 per cent rise from before the pandemic in 2019, despite macroeconomic, geopolitical and supply chain challenges.

However, IRENA said annual investments in energy transition technologies must more than quadruple to remain on the 1.5 C climate pathway outlined in its World Energy Transitions Outlook 2023.

That requires investments of more than $5 trillion a year between 2023 and 2050 — some $35 trillion by 2030.

That is significantly greater than projected fossil fuels spending. Cumulative oil-related investment requirements, predominantly upstream, are projected at $12.1 trillion through to 2045, according to OPEC.

It forecasts U.S. tight oil production to reach just over 16 million bbls/d around 2030, with supply growth also in Guyana, Canada, Kazakhstan, Brazil and Qatar. Beyond 2030, most of the growth will come from the Middle East, and other OPEC states, given their vast reserves.

Transition stress

With renewable investments on the rise, it is tempting to think now is a tipping point in the transition. But phasing out fossil fuels is more difficult than ever, according to IRENA. It says achieving an energy shift in line with its 1.5 C scenario calls for a huge redirection of oil and gas investments to transition-related technologies.

Oil companies might pick up some of the slack themselves. Deloitte Canada said recently it foresees more oil and gas sector buyers searching for joint ventures with clean technology and renewables, in part, through ESG commitments.

The investment deficit is further distorted by the role of subsidies in the market. Therein lies one of the other challenges of the energy trilemma: affordability. The withdrawal or redirection of oil and gas subsidies in many countries would need to be accompanied by measures to ensure adequate standards of living for vulnerable populations.

These subsidy sensitivities will be felt unevenly, according to the unique energy profile of each state or country. Transition stress is likely to be more acute in those territories with historical fossil fuel dependency, or among rapidly growing populations or demand centres. Despite it being a major oil and gas producer, Canada, for example, already produces more than half its electricity from hydro.

The picture that emerges is energy security and affordability concerns require investment in fossil fuels for the foreseeable future — irrespective of the growth in renewables.