CSEE Hosting Update On Major Resource Plays In The WCSB – April 27

An event will be held on April 27, 2023, that will provide an update on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin’s major resource plays.

Hosted by the Canadian Society for Evolving Energy (CSEE), a not-for-profit society that addresses Canada’s evolving energy sector’s issues, its members, all stakeholders and the general public are invited to attend this one-day workshop located at the University of Calgary’s Downtown Campus.

The CSEE advances the science and technology required to make Canada a global leader in sustainable and efficient energy. This workshop will have four sessions. Sessions 1 and 2 will include overview presentations, new developments and operational updates. These presentations will be provided by Wood Mackenzie Group, geoLOGIC Systems Inc., McDaniel and Associates, Kiwetinohk Resources and Artis Exploration.

Sessions 3 and 4 will investigate operational advancements and new technologies that are being applied to evaluate resource plays. These presentations will be provided by Petronas Canada, AGAT Laboratories, Subsurface Dynamics, Cordax, WSP Golder and Halliburton.

This workshop is an opportunity to bring the entire energy sector up to speed on what’s been happening after enduring three years of the pandemic.

“During the last three years, there were many new developments but we didn’t get to learn about them through traditional channels. Collaborating and sharing information is critical in our industry and the pandemic lockdown stopped that,” says Dan Allan, president of the CSEE.

Allan says CSEE members look to the society as a means to collaborate, to learn about what’s important, to increase their awareness about topics, and to learn about advancements in technologies in the energy sector.

“Today’s energy industry is far more inter-disciplined than yesterday’s energy industry. However, you still need to be creative and you still need to have the basics to be able to work effectively and efficiently.”

Allan says CSEE is evolving rapidly in response to innovation combined with government support. “The government can be credited with creating economic frameworks and incentives for the industry to advance technologies that will help the energy sector evolve.”

By implementing science and cutting-edge technology, Canada’s energy sector can become a global leader in sustainable and efficient energy, which will help the country meet its net zero emissions reductions targets.

To register for this event, visit: https://cseenergy.ca/events/events-calendar/#id=10269&wid=401&cid=1194. Registration is mandatory and must be made by April 26 at 3:00 p.m.