Coelacanth Reserves Climb

Coelacanth Energy Inc. lifted total proved plus probable reserves by 278 per cent to 4.5 million boe from 1.2 million boe.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more