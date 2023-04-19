Trican And Trimac Are Proud Sponsors Of Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala

The annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta. The event has raised more than $19 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraising event.

Enserva is proud that the success of this annual event allows us to make a meaningful impact helping protect our communities, our families, our companies and our employees, and illustrates our ongoing importance to the Canadian economy and the future of energy.

The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is a testament to the priority that energy services companies place on the safety of their employees, employees’ families, and their communities.

More than one thousand people attend the Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala each year. We count among our guests corporate executives, government officials, key representatives of the energy services sector, and members of our communities. Many attend year after year, an indication of the excellence of the event, as well as its offerings of enjoyment, great auction items, fun and creative entertainment, and networking possibilities.

We would like to thank sponsors Trican and Trimac for their support.

Trican

Trican provides superior well servicing solutions to our customers in the drilling, completion, and production phase of the well life cycle. We focus on providing industry-leading value to our customers through Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Acidizing, Coiled Tubing, and Nitrogen Services for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada.

Most of our operations are in remote areas, away from major centers. While we pride ourselves on running a safe operation, our support of STARS is a testament to the priority Trican places on the safety of our employees, employees’ families, and the communities we live and work in.

The annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta. The event has raised more than $19 million since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraising event, and Trican has been a proud supporter since its inception. In 2004, Trican pledged $150,000 to the Vision Critical Campaign but this was just the beginning of this long-standing partnership. Throughout the years, Trican has donated over $940,000 to the organization through various fundraising efforts including the Stars & Spurs Gala. The gala has always been a well-attended event and each year we donate a premium cement job to the auction in hopes of assisting with fundraising goals. The energy the auction brings is truly what makes this event unique. Sitting in a room full of philanthropists, corporations, and community leaders all with a common goal of raising money for STARS.

Trimac

The goal of renewing STARS’ aging helicopter fleet is closer to becoming a reality, thanks to a recent donation from Trimac Transportation.

The funds will be used by the non-profit air ambulance organization to help purchase new, medically equipped Airbus H145 helicopters at a cost of $13 million each. The new aircraft will help STARS deliver critical care to patients across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and parts of British Columbia for generations to come.

Trimac has upheld an active and supportive relationship with STARS since 1990 when we made our first donation. Trimac and the McCaig family were early champions of the organization, knowing STARS could one day be called upon if one of our drivers were ever in an emergency in a hard-to-access area of western Canada.

Trimac Transportation has been setting the standard for reliable bulk transportation since 1945. Over 77 years ago, the company that began as a small family trucking company based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is now one of the largest transportation service companies in North America.

With over 140 branches and a wide range of experience and services — we are uniquely qualified to respond to most service demands in North America’s key bulk commodity shipping locations and traffic lanes. Trimac was built on the foundation of service with safety, and we are proud to provide an essential service and ensure our supply chain remains intact.

Our team is 3,800 team members strong, including independent contractors. What we do matters in communities across North America. From the oxygen we deliver to our hospitals, the latex we deliver for the paint on the walls of our schools, and the cement that builds the foundation of our homes.

Giving back to our communities has been a part of the Trimac culture for a very long time. We believe in investing and actively engaging in local communities. We take pride in working with municipalities to improve community safety and public awareness, while sharing our strong history of responsible care with the public.

Trucking is at the heart and soul of serving the needs of others, and we are proud to partner with STARS, an organization that shares the same vital objective.