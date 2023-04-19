Imperial ‘Profoundly Apologetic’ For Environmental Incidents At Kearl

Imperial Oil Limited is “profoundly apologetic” for two recent tailings pond incidents at its Kearl mining site and how the company handled communications around the incidents and the response measures that were taking place, especially in regard to surrounding Indigenous communities.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more