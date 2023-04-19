Chemours And TC Energy To Collaborate On Two Clean Hydrogen Production Facilities In West Virginia

The Chemours Company and TC Energy Corporation inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the potential development of two electrolysis-based hydrogen production facilities at or near Chemours’ Washington Works and Belle manufacturing sites in West Virginia.

