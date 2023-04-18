Williston Basin Petroleum Conference To Offer Saskatchewan’s First CCUS Summit

Oil & Gas, CCUS, Lithium, Geothermal, and Helium technical sessions reflect expansive focus for the event

The 30th Williston Basin Petroleum Conference will take place in Regina, Saskatchewan on May 2 to 3rd at the Delta hotel and its attached Conference Centre. This is the second straight year that the WBPC has been hosted in Saskatchewan — it usually alternates between Regina and Bismarck, North Dakota — but the Covid pandemic put a crimp in that pattern, and Regina agreed to host the conference again in 2023 after a successful run in 2022. Bismarck will resume hosting on even numbered years in 2024.

“I think it’s fortuitous that we have the honour of hosting the event for a second straight year,” notes Ran Narayanasamy, the CEO and President of PTRC. “With significant tax incentives for CCUS approved and in development, we made the decision for our conference this year to have a full day summit on all the advances and planning that is now underway for carbon capture, utilization and storage projects in Saskatchewan and Alberta.”

“Oil and gas is an important part of the technical presentations over the two days,” notes Jim Reiter, the Saskatchewan Minister of Energy and Resources. “But Saskatchewan has seen such an exponential rise in the research and development of the lithium, helium, CCUS and geothermal industries in the past two years, it’s exciting to see the breadth of important work being covered by the conference.”

Both the PTRC and the Saskatchewan Geological Survey play important roles in the development of the program (both organizations sit on the Board of the Canadian WBPC) and the scientists and managers at both organizations have developed an exception technical program. If you’re planning to attend the event, add a day both before and after (May 1st and May 4th) to attend a core workshop at the Saskatchewan Geological Survey’s Subsurface Lab, and to visit the PTRC’s main board room for a special one day course on CCUS.

“PTRC has had many requests over the past year to offer a course covering most of the components of CCUS — from regulations to capture to injection and storage,” notes Erik Nickel, COO for the PTRC. “And the May 4th seminar should provide a good background for individuals with varying skills and knowledge.”

Registrations have been open for the past month, so visit www.wbpc.ca, or contact sales@eventworx.ca for details on sponsorship, attending, and exhibiting.