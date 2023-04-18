Tourmaline And Clean Energy In $70 Million Deal To Build CNG Stations In Western Canada

Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced today a $70 million joint development agreement to build and operate a network of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations along key highway corridors across Western Canada.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more