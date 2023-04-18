George Fink Retiring From Bonterra Board of Directors

Bonterra Energy Corp. announced that the company's founder, former CEO, and current director, George F. Fink, will not stand for re-election at Bonterra's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 18, 2023.

