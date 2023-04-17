Notice: Proceeding ID 425, Long Run Exploration Ltd.

Regulatory Appeal of the decision to issue the October 5, 2022 – Notice of Security Deposit Owing

This notice provides a summary only. For more details, see the notice of hearing at www.aer.ca under Regulating Development > Project Application > Notices > Hearing Notices.

A hearing will be held to consider:

A regulatory appeal of the AER’s decision requiring Long Run Exploration Ltd. to pay a security deposit under the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules. The security deposit is to account for outstanding liability attributed to a failure to achieve the closure work approved in Long Run’s Closure Plan as set out in the AER’s 2021 Area Based Closure program (ABC Program). The hearing will be scheduled after requests to participate are filed.

Information about the hearing:

For a copy of the hearing materials or for information on AER procedures, contact the hearing coordinators, Elaine Arruda or Tara Wheaton.

Participation:

If you want to participate in the hearing, you must file a request to participate by May 1, 2023.

Information on how to request to participate is provided in the notice of hearing. For more information about the hearing process, including about funding, see the EnerFAQ Having Your Say at an AER Hearing at www.aer.ca or contact the hearing coordinator.

Contacts:

Elaine Arruda and Tara Wheaton, AER Hearing Coordinator

phone: 403-297-6288 email: Hearing.Services@aer.ca

Issued at Calgary, Alberta, on April 17, 2023.

