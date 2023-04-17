Gas Importers Scrambling To Secure Supply As Geopolitical Winds Shift

Asian energy importers are rushing to diversify natural gas supply as geopolitical tensions increase and threaten to disrupt global trading patterns, Brian Johnson, VP Canadian gas transmission and midstream for Enbridge Inc., said at the Canadian Energy Executive Association’s (CEEA) mid-year update in Calgary last week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more