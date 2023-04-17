‘Clear’ That Kearl Seepage Not Communicated In A Timely Way: Federal Government

After analyzing the Kearl situation, “it is clear the seepage was not communicated to affected communities in a timely or appropriate way by the company or the provincial regulator, nor was the federal government made aware in a timely manner,” the federal government stated today in an update.
