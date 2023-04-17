CEO Interview: Hammerhead Nails It On ‘Green’ Montney Growth With Recent Combination

Hammerhead Energy Inc.’s journey to becoming a publicly-traded company was a natural progression in which various options were considered, but ultimately it was a $1.39 billion business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV that made the most sense, says Scott Sobie, president and chief executive officer.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more