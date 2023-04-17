Cathedral Plans $46-Million In 2023 Capex

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has set a 2023 net capital expenditure budget of $46 million, increased from $35 million, which was preliminarily approved by the board of directors in 2022 Q4 to enable advance orders of strategic equipment for delivery in early 2023.

