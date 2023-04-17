Astro And Certarus Proud Sponsors Of Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala

The annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta. The event has raised more than $19 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraising event.

Enserva is proud that the success of this annual event allows us to make a meaningful impact helping protect our communities, our families, our companies and our employees, and illustrates our ongoing importance to the Canadian economy and the future of energy.

The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is a testament to the priority that energy services companies place on the safety of their employees, employees’ families, and their communities.

More than one thousand people attend the Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala each year. We count among our guests corporate executives, government officials, key representatives of the energy services sector, and members of our communities. Many attend year after year, an indication of the excellence of the event, as well as its offerings of enjoyment, great auction items, fun and creative entertainment, and networking possibilities.

We would like to thank sponsors Astro and Certarus for their support.

Astro

Astro is a remote communications and rentals company providing everything from wellsite trailers to internet services on sites throughout Western Canada. Our field technicians are remote location experts ready 365 days a year to get you connected and address all issues with reliable, worry-free and rapid response second to none. We have been in the rental business for over 25 years now and specialize in remote communications with over 78 portable towers, one of the largest fleets in Western Canada. Other communications products include radios, wireless phone systems, cellular boosters and internet. We also have a large fleet of Canadian manufactured wellsite trailers in a variety of different styles and layouts. The oil and gas industry has been our mainstay, but we also work in other industries including mining, road construction and pipelines to name a few.

We are very excited to be supporting the Enserva Stars & Spurs Gala for the first time this year. Our field technicians work remotely year-round and it is important to us…and to their families…to know there is a service that could save their lives should the unthinkable happen. Knowing that STARS is there and ready to take action in the event of an accident or disaster is the reason we are able to send our guys out to the field each day. STARS is a critical component to our industry and we are thankful for the service they provide in keeping our people safe!

“STARS provides such an important service to our industry,” stated Astro’s President, Devon McCullough. “Because of their service I feel better about sending my guys out into the field. When working in the middle of nowhere, STARS provides us piece of mind.”

Certarus

Certarus is proud to be a sponsor of the annual Live Industry Auction for STARS. This event is a great way for members in the energy industry to rally together and give back to the life saving service that STARS offers.

Through our integrated and sustainable Energy-as-a-Service platform, we leverage the latest technology to safely deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen to industrial and commercial customers and offer last mile logistics support for renewable natural gas (RNG) developers. With the largest fleet of advanced carbon fiber trailers in the world, our compression and transportation network provides a mobile energy distribution solution that ensures a safe and reliable flow of energy without the need for pipeline infrastructure.

As customers and communities look for environmentally responsible energy solutions our rapidly growing platform plays a critical role in building the energy supply chain across North America by connecting natural gas, RNG, and hydrogen to new markets. By enabling customers to reduce consumption of higher emission fuels like diesel, propane, and waste fuel oil – we help bulk fuel users lower their carbon emissions and cost-effectively achieve their Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals.

At Certarus we put the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities above all. Safety is no accident and it’s our number core value. STARS plays a large role in safety of workers in remote communities across Western Canada, we will continue to support this invaluable service for years to come.