Tenaris And Advanced Upstream Proud Sponsors Of Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala

The annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta. The event has raised more than $19 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraising event.

Enserva is proud that the success of this annual event allows us to make a meaningful impact helping protect our communities, our families, our companies and our employees, and illustrates our ongoing importance to the Canadian economy and the future of energy.

The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is a testament to the priority that energy services companies place on the safety of their employees, employees’ families, and their communities.

More than one thousand people attend the Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala each year. We count among our guests corporate executives, government officials, key representatives of the energy services sector, and members of our communities. Many attend year after year, an indication of the excellence of the event, as well as its offerings of enjoyment, great auction items, fun and creative entertainment, and networking possibilities.

We would like to thank sponsors Tenaris and Advanced Upstream for their support.

Tenaris

Funds raised at Enserva’s STARS & Spurs Live Industry Auction and Gala will support Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) and the critical care services that it provides to Western Canadian communities.

Tenaris, the leading global supplier of pipes and related services, contributed two tubular packages worth $20,000 each during the 2023 annual Live Industry Auction in support of Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS).

With Tenaris’s pipe packages and the bids from oil and gas operators, many of which are Tenaris customers, brought the total funds raised to $90,000.

STARS is a non-profit organization that started out serving the energy industry in Canada 38 years ago, and has since expanded to serve all communities across Western Canada. Operating a fleet of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, STARS transports critically ill or injured patients to hospitals and medical facilities.

The rescue service plays a crucial role in the community by providing timely medical care to employees working in remote locations. Its services can greatly improve the chances of survival for patients with life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

“STARS has an essential role in our industry and most people living in Western Canada can say they know someone who’s life has been saved by STARS. We are very proud that our donation raised more than double its value at the annual STARS & Spurs Live Auction,” said Tenaris in Canada VP for Commercial Shellie Clark.

Watch video: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/795339498/privacy

Advanced Upstream

The annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is the largest fundraiser in Alberta. Advanced Upstream is honored to support it as we appreciate the immense impact that STARS air ambulance makes on the community. We’re happy to participate in the Gala with other members of petroleum service, supply and manufacturing industries.

Advanced Upstream is an oilfield equipment company specializing in the engineering and production of innovative downhole completion tools. As we develop and improve our innovative technology – The Limitless® Frac System – we get more concerned about both: the positive impact we can make on the industry and the safety aspects of our operations. The STARS & Spurs Gala is therefore very important to us.

Unconventional hydrocarbons have an increasingly important role in meeting the world’s energy needs. The industry, however, is under increasing pressure to reduce project costs and the environmental impact. Fortunately, Advanced Upstream's technical solutions and improved technologies seem to be the right answer.

Enhancing energy production with less environmental impact?

The company’s mission is to set the Gold Standard in completion technology and be committed to continual improvement through its Quality Management System and Safety Policies. Advanced Upstream’s latest product is the innovative Limitless®, which is a revolutionary fracturing sleeve system that helps operators increase energy production while significantly reducing the environmental impact. It offers an alternative to conventional plug and perf and ball-drop methods, as well as removes the need for wireline and coil tubing intervention during completion.

As the industry is thriving to be more efficient, Advanced Upstream makes sure that Limitless® promises significant improvements in operational efficiency, bringing numerous benefits to drilling and completion, production, as well as cost savings. But one of the most notable advantages of Advanced Upstream's system is its positive impact on the environment. The technology helps oil and gas companies reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, giving them the best possible ESG score, since it drastically reduces the environmental impact of fracturing, and therefore helps secure capital for new projects. By replacing the plug and perf process, Limitless® enables for significant water savings, reduced fuel consumption and substantial reduction in CO2 emissions. As a result, the well pad size is much smaller, far less water is needed to commission the well; no explosives are needed to create the fractures; faster commissioning times occur since there is no need to use coiled tubing or wirelines; and a smaller labor force can be used.

As the industry faces increasing pressure to adopt environmentally responsible practices, companies employing Advanced Upstream's technology can demonstrate their commitment to sustainable operations and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Everybody needs to adapt to the changing world, evolve and become more aware of the ways we live and how that affects our future. This requires paying more attention to the sustainable development of natural resources. In addition to efficient energy production, operators and service providers must also consider Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. These goals are being continually improved by Advanced Upstream.

See our website to learn more: www.advancedupstream.com