Advance Your CCUS Project, Learn From Field Examples

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is becoming a crucial emissions reduction technology across the energy industry.

With increased federal and provincial investment in CCUS technologies, more and more O&G companies are considering CCUS initiatives.

In this one-of-a-kind CCUS course, globally recognized CCUS expert Richard Baker, will share valuable insight and practical advice to help you advance your projects.

“Many companies and governments are evaluating the energy transition,” said Baker. “CCUS is a critical yet practical cornerstone in energy companies, power companies, etc. for disposal of CO2. This course discusses the economics, technical aspects and the uncertainty of CCUS based on field examples.”

Project managers, commercial development teams and executives need a full understanding of CCUS economics, technical workflows and risk management before getting started on any project.

“We draw field examples from existing projects and show how they are executed,” said Baker, who has worked in 53 countries and on hundreds of projects. “My practical experience in this area is large (37 years, with 34 years in the area specific to CO2). Most courses like this only show a few practical field examples. This course is based on case studies."



Key course benefits

Comprehension of the key economic and technical drivers of CCUS projects

High-level engineering and geoscience technical workflows understanding

Knowledge of the major risks of CCUS and mitigation strategies

Course takeaways

Skills to develop a business case for a CCUS initiative based on both technical and economic criteria

High level understanding of the key CCUS engineering and geoscience technical workflows

Ability to manage the risks for CCUS project including CO2 containment

Register here for the May 30 course.