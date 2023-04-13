Chevron And The Angelicoussis Group In Ammonia Carrier Joint Study

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiary Chevron Shipping Company LLC, and the Angelicoussis Group, through its Energy Transition division, Green Ships, announced a joint study agreement (JSA) to explore how tankers can be used to transport ammonia, a potential lower carbon marine fuel.

