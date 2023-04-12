U.S. Energy Secretary Says Allies Need To Work Together To Ensure Security Of Critical Minerals Supply Chain

With the push toward clean energy in full flight, concerns about the security of critical mineral supply chains will need to be addressed, says U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more