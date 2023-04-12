Total Energy Services Announces Dismissal Of Claim Against Savanna Energy

Total Energy Services Inc. announced that the Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Western Energy Services Corp. of two previous court decisions dismissing Western’s claim against Savanna Energy Services Corp. for a $20 million break fee following the acquisition of Savanna by Total in 2017.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more