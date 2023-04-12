Prairie Provident Resources Amends Recapitalization Transactions

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. announced amendments to the terms of the equity financing and debt settlement components of its previously announced recapitalization transactions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more