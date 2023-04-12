Last chance! Compliance Made Easy – Streamline AER Processes, Build Trust

A practical course will provide actionable insights and strategies for oil and gas companies to improve their compliance efforts, build trust with regulators, and enhance their reputation and resilience.

Former Alberta Energy Regulator director and compliance and regulatory affairs expert Erin Maczuga will equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to manage regulatory compliance effectively and reduce the risk of enforcement action and penalties.

Regulatory Compliance: Get it right, the first time directly helps oil and gas companies prepare for unexpected compliance and enforcement actions because even best in class operators can have spills and other unexpected environmental issues, said Maczuga.

Students will learn how to inspection and audit findings in a way that addresses the concerns of the regulator through hands-on exercises including drafting a response to a hypothetical inspection report.

Maczuga said one of the critical elements of responding to regulatory criticism is the ability to manage regulatory relationships effectively. He said by taking this course people will learn how to identify and avoid practices that erode trust between your company and regulatory agencies.

“The regulatory landscape in the energy sector is constantly evolving, and it is important for organizations to stay up-to-date with the latest best practices for ensuring compliance in order to successfully navigate through the energy transition,” said Maczuga, who worked on the AER's Compliance and Enforcement Program.

“In this course, you will learn how to communicate with energy regulators before and after things go wrong and develop a new compliance-focused mindset to avoid issues altogether and help your company thrive, not just survive, during the energy evolution.”

Participants will gain an in-depth understanding of the regulatory landscape in the energy sector and best practices for ensuring compliance, managing the compliance function within their organization, and ensuring fairness in regulatory decision making.

This course is focused on regulatory compliance in the energy sector and requires some prior knowledge of regulatory requirements and processes. Case studies and hands-on demonstrations are part of the course.

Course takeaways

Learn how taking a strategic approach to compliance and developing a new compliance-mindset can build trust and create value for your customers, stakeholders, and society at large

Apply proactive compliance assurance approaches to reduce response times to regulatory inquires and to achieve the best possible inspection/audit outcomes

Create an incident management plan that meets regulatory expectations reducing the likelihood of further compliance action

Analyze enforcement decisions to determine if legal standards are met to ensure you achieve the best possible regulatory, operational, and business outcomes

Not only will participants learn about the topics covered, but they will also receive practical tips and guidance that they can implement in their organizations,” said Maczuga, chief compliance officer and founder of Calgary-based Compliance Kiwi.

He said the energy sector is going through an energy like evolution or transition. Companies will have to look at doing things differently and a big part of it is regulatory compliance and adapting to changing societal expectations and regulatory requirements regarding emissions management, sustainable resources, and liability management.

EXCLUSIVE OFFER: Receive three months free access to Compliance Kiwi’s mandatory notification database when you complete the course.