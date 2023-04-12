CEEA To Host Bjorn Lomborg On April 13

When Bjorn Lomborg talks, people listen.

They listen because the Danish scholar talks common-sense.

Lomborg, who runs the Copenhagen Consensus Centre at the University of Copenhagen, is recognized as one of the world’s most balanced thinkers when it comes to the complex issues facing society — including the climate dynamic.

That’s earned him much acclaim, including recognition as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

And now Albertans who consistently follow his thinking can get up close and personal with Lomborg April 13, thanks to the Canadian Energy Executive Association (CEEA).

He’s the guest speaker at CEEA’s mid-year update as part of the organization’s overall energy Business Forum platform. And he’s not the only big-name energy voice CEEA is bringing to town this year.

“For CEEA, creating the right conditions for reasoned and rational energy dialogue is a core part of our overall mission,” noted Al Huehn, the CEEA executive member and governor responsible for programming. “Given what we’re experiencing in Canada and the world in terms of critical energy conversations, we believe Lomborg’s perspectives will make an important contribution to how we think critically through these issues.”

Added Huehn, who is president and CEO of Topco Oilsite Products: “We had great internal discussions within the CEEA team about the best choices to invite – and there are many – but we feel Lomborg’s style and perspectives are the best match for navigating the journey ahead. It will be fascinating to see what questions he fields from the audience.”

From Lomborg’s personal website:

“Dr. Bjorn Lomborg researches the smartest ways to do good. With his think tank, the Copenhagen Consensus, he has worked with hundreds of the world’s top economists and seven Nobel Laureates to find and promote the most effective solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, from disease and hunger to climate and education.

For his work, Lomborg was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. He is a visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and is a frequent commentator in print and broadcast media, for outlets including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, CNN, Fox, and the BBC. His monthly column is published in many languages by dozens of influential newspapers across all continents.

He is a best-selling author, whose books include “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet”, “The Skeptical Environmentalist”, “Cool It”, “How to Spend $75 Billion to Make the World a Better Place”, “The Nobel Laureates’ Guide to the Smartest Targets for the World 2016-2030”and “Prioritizing Development: A Cost Benefit Analysis of the UN’s SDGs”.

The mid-year update will also include networking, lunch and an industry leader panel focusing on Canada’s role in a global LNG marketplace. Click here for registration details.

For Brent Quinton, chair of the overall CEEA 2023 program, Lomborg’s presence fits into CEEA’s broader efforts of bringing the right voices to the right conversations. At the organization’s major Energy Business Forum and networking days in Banff this August, leading energy scholar Vaclav Smil and energy advocate Alex Epstein will take the stage.

“If our industry is going to continue to evolve and progress, it will be because we’ve been able to balance all points of view and account for all perspectives in what is an increasingly complex world,” noted Quinton “Critical thinking and rigorous debate will be central to that. CEEA is the perfect forum for such dialogue. Our membership and stakeholder community represent our sectoral spectrum at its broadest — that means everyone who should be part of a conversation can be.”