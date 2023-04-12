Bear Head Energy Receives Environmental For Nova Scotia Hydrogen, Ammonia Project

Bear Head Energy, Inc. has received environmental assessment approval from Timothy Halman, Minister of Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change, for the company’s green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage, and loading facility in Point Tupper.

