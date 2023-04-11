Stress Engineering: Video And 3D Scanning Technology Services

By Kenny Farrow, PhD, PEng, Stress Engineering Services Canada

3D video and scanning services offer a fast, safe, and cost-effective way to capture high quality 3D models of your assets. With a wealth of experience, supplemented with the cutting-edge technology described below, Stress Engineering Services (SES), can help you achieve the accuracy and detail required to complete complex engineering analyses. When you are looking to capture detailed data for building complex engineering models, our 3D scanning services can help you achieve your goals.

Fixed Position Laser Scanning Services

Laser scanning and photogrammetry scanning are the ideal choice when the objects are large, such as cars, drilling risers, storage tanks, and pressure vessels. Laser scanning’s portable nature enables fast, straightforward, and accurate measurements of complex structures, production facilities and crime scenes. Photogrammetry modeling is ideal for adding data to a model that is not accessible by conventional means. The method enables reliable evidence preservation, accident reconstruction and has uses in architecture and construction and industrial manufacturing.

Photo realistic point coloring

Range: 230 ft. (70 m)

Distance accuracy: approximately .04 in. (1 mm)

Handheld Metrology Grade Laser Scanning Services

Handheld laser scanning produces fast, accurate, metrology grade portable and high-resolution imagery of the finer details of an object. The method is optimized to meet the needs of product development and engineering professionals acquiring 3D measurements of physical objects less than 12-15 ft in size to record or preserve an object received or after testing. Handheld laser scanning is a more accurate method than Fixed Position Laser Scanning or Photogrammetry and provides a model of an object that an engineer can then analyze with pinpoint accuracy to determine the size of any abnormality, such as the depth of any corrosion or amount of crush the object has been subjected to.

Mesh Resolution up to .004 in (0.1 mm) and an accuracy of .001 in (.03 mm)

Approximate scan area of 10 in x 10 in (25.4 cm x 25.4 cm)

Recommended part size of 0.33 – 13 feet (0.1 – 4 meters)

Drone Photography / Videography and Scanning Services

Any testing or inspection project where evidence needs to be collected from a bird’s eye perspective will require a drone. Drones are lightweight, agile and a far more economical option than the use of a helicopter and pilot or bulky camera jib and crane. Our drone photography / videography allows for the capture of magnificent aerial shots in stunning color and detail. Although flight restrictions apply based on location, our drone can also be used for the collection of photos, videos and data to create a 3D model using photogrammetry or for accessibility when there are physical or health hazard restrictions.

Up to 30 minutes flight time / per battery

40+ mph max speed

4K video and high-resolution photography

High Speed Video Capture Services

When testing involving high-speed motion occurs too quickly for the eye to see, our High-Speed Video Capture services can help to slow things down, so no micro-event is missed. With a combination of fast recording speeds and high-quality image resolutions, the High-Speed Video Capture services provides an unparalleled sense of realism, making the capturing of events such as component failure in slow-motion, easily achievable.

Traditional methods involved digitally slowing down the footage in post processing, limiting users to 60/120 or 240 frames per second. In comparison, our high-speed video image quality / frame rates are much faster, providing an unparalleled sense of detail.

HD Video Services

Many inspection, failure, or evidence preservation scenarios require high quality imagery to effectively capture vital details. Since true High Definition (HD) video cannot be achieved via smart phones and other mobile devices, we provide HD video in various options depending on the application required. HD monitors give the ability to remotely monitor situations in real-time and can be filmed from one or multiple angles, providing users with reliable and accurate footage that can stand up to the high levels of examination required.

XAV, AVCHD, and DV file-based recordings

1080P and 4K resolutions available

At Stress Engineering Services, we are dedicated to providing the best technology available for the inspection and analysis of physical assets, with the goal of delivering the most reliable and complete information necessary for making critical run-repair-retire critical decisions.

Contact kenny.farrow@stress.com or tom.raptis@stress.com for more information.