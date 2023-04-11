Insight: Volatile Commodity Prices Challenge Hedging Strategies

North American oil and gas operators reported a major jump in realized hedging losses in 2022 as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent efforts to curb its production resulted in a major uptick in commodity prices.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more