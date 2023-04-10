‘Learning From The Land’ Event – April 18

An event designed to help Alberta oil and gas industry companies understand how to incorporate ancient land-based teachings into their drilling programs will be held on April 18, 2023.

Hosted by the Calgary Petroleum Club, industry personnel — executives and managers — are invited to attend this three-hour Learning from the Land information session.

Scott Van Vliet, a board member at Certus Oil & Gas Inc., who is the driving force behind bridging the gap between the oil and gas industry and Indigenous communities, said, “In 2017, I started working with Gerald Auger, a Cree Shaman, who helped me to understand how to honour and respect the spirit of the land before resource development occurs.”

Attendees will be provided with an overview of Indigenous Peoples’ history and traditions; original Indigenous teachings; colonization; and protocols, offerings, and gifts.

Van Vliet said he and his wife Buffy initially worked with Auger intensely for more than two years. During this time, they learned that everything is made up of energy, and that all energy has spirit, therefore everything has a spirit. They also learned to honour the spirit of the four elements — fire, water, earth and air.

After investing in Certus in 2020, Van Vliet took the land-based teachings to the junior oil company’s board of directors. Soon after, Certus started to honour the land and the resources that it was extracting resources on by conducting a ceremony each time the company spudded a new well.

“At a recent ceremony in March, we traveled to the drilling location. We spread out a blanket in the corner of the lease and Auger conducted a sacred pipe ceremony to honour the elements and the resource we were about to start drilling for,” said Van Vliet.

Van Vliet said the reason why they do this is because they have learned the resources were put into the Earth from a natural process for us to use and benefit from. “By working with the spirit of these elements, we start to heal each of these elements and teach people to appreciate the gift they have been given by asking permission to use this gift and be grateful each time we turn up the furnace in our house or jump in our car to head to work.”

By learning from the land, industry can understand how to live in harmony with the spirit of the land. “By living in harmony with the spirit of the elements and by honouring and respecting the land, the abundance and prosperity that results is incredible,” said Van Vliet.

Learning from the Land will help industry appreciate they are undertaking a multi-generational commitment to sustainable resource development. Industry can learn how to honour and respect the land they have operations on, and at the same time, appreciate the gift that Mother Earth provides.

Certus Oil & Gas Inc. is a private junior oil and gas company founded in 2017 that focuses on conventional gas and medium to light oil production in central Alberta.

To register for this event, email Buffy Van Vliet at buffy@arrowheadresources.ca.

Cost is by donation (cash or credit card).