DOB Land Sale Analysis: Mikkwa, Mulligan, Kaybob And Lator Parcels Highlight Alberta’s April 5 Sale

In the April 5 land sale, the province sold 109,222 hectares of P&NG leases and licences for a total bonus of $25.67 million. In addition, 9,876 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $1.89 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more