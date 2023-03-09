Tidewater Renewables Completes First Full Year Of Operations

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. completed its first full year of operations with net income attributable to shareholders of $25.9 million, adjusted EBITDA of $62.4 million and distributable cash flow of $38.1 million.

