Record Output For Pipestone Energy

In Q4 2022, Pipestone Energy Corp. achieved record average quarterly production totaling 33,816 boe/d (30 per cent condensate and crude oil, 42 per cent total liquids), representing a five per cent quarterly increase over Q3 2022, and a 18 per cent increase over Q4 2021.

