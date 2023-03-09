Eavor Awarded €91,6 Million Grant From European Innovation Fund

Eavor Technologies Inc. and Eavor Erdwärme Geretsried GmbH have been awarded a €91,6 million grant from the European Innovation Fund (EIF), in support of the Eavor-Europe geothermal project already under construction in Bavaria south of Munich near the town of Geretsried, Germany.

