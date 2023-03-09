Connect To The Energy Community At CET!

Register Today!

There's only one week left before Canada's leading energy event takes place in Calgary, 15–16 March at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park. SPE's Canadian Energy Technology Conference and Exhibition (CET) brings together industry professionals and experts to exchange knowledge, the latest innovations, and best practices to drive change in the energy industry.

Following on the success of last year's event, CET is generating a lot of excitement in the industry. The conference offers four tracks of content over two days, focusing on heavy oil, unconventional resources, data science and analytics, CCUS, ESG, clean tech and alternative energy, market outlook and offshore. View the full technical program, offering over 100 presentations, for more details. Attend, connect and be seen as a part of the energy future!

Keynote and Panel Sessions

Opening Keynote & Panel Session: Energy Transition? Game On!

Wednesday, March 15 | 0800-0930



Chris Slubicki

In his keynote, Chris will attempt to lower the temperature on what has become a very emotional Energy vs. Environment debate. He will message a call to action; build upon our strong oil & gas foundation and embrace the opportunity to be ever-improving as a united energy industry. Chris will address the world's need for energy, the scale of the issue, the challenges, and the opportunities for Alberta and for Canada.

Following his keynote, Chris will moderate a panel session of industry leaders on Energy Pragmatism - Embracing the Foundation of Our Industry and Accepting the Challenge to Develop Solutions for a Sustainable Future.

Methane Emission Reduction Panel – Industry Successes and Opportunities

Wednesday, 15 March | 1000 - 1130

Governments in Canada and around the world are focusing on reducing methane emissions. Oil & gas operators are understandably uncertain about how they can meet such ambitious targets. This panel will feature representatives from industry, service providers, and the regulator to help answer common questions such as: How can a producer figure out their sources & quantities of methane? What is the business value of tackling any of these? Of all the technology out there, how should I prioritize what I deploy? What are my options for compliance?

Moderator: Jessica Shumlich - CEO, Highwood Emissions

Panelists:

Joshua Anhalt - President, GreenPath Energy

- President, GreenPath Energy Lindsay Campbell - Senior Emissions Specialist, Alberta Energy Regulator

- Senior Emissions Specialist, Alberta Energy Regulator Brian Van Vliet - Environmental Solutions, Spartan Controls

- Environmental Solutions, Spartan Controls Scott Volk, Director of Technology and Innovation, Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Reality vs Perception - Where Will the Oil and Gas Industry Be in 10 Years?

Thursday, March 16 | 0800 - 0930

There is an obvious dichotomy of views on the role that hydrocarbons will play in the global energy transition over the coming decades. This panel will explore a range of topics including: the hurdles to transitioning to renewable energy sources, the realities of finding and developing hydrocarbons in the near to mid-term, and the challenges that need to be solved in order to allow hydrocarbon production to flourish.

Moderator: Jeremy McCrea, Director, Energy Research, Raymond James

Panelists:

Steve Buytels , Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer, Tamarack Valley Energy

, Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer, Tamarack Valley Energy Kieran Courtright , Vice President, ARC Financial Corp.

, Vice President, ARC Financial Corp. Brian Hamm , President & CEO, McDaniel

, President & CEO, McDaniel Mark Quesada, Senior Analyst, Rystad Energy

