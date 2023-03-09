CNRL Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Canadian Natural Resources Limited announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted notice filed by Canadian Natural of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) through the facilities of the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading systems.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more