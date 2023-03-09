B.C. Eligible For CCUS Investment Tax Credit

The B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation received on Nov. 15, 2022 a letter from staff at Environment and Climate Change Canada confirming that British Columbia is an eligible jurisdiction under the proposed Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Investment Tax Credit (CCUS ITC).

