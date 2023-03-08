Prairie Lithium Receives $1.07 Million From Canadian Government

Prairie Lithium Corporation is receiving funding from the Critical Mineral Research Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) valued at $1.07 million for direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology development.

