LithiumBank Begins Hydrogeological Study At South And Estevan Projects

LithiumBank Resources Corp. has engaged Matrix Solutions Inc. to complete a lithium brine resource and reservoir assessment of the Duperow formation underlying the company’s 100 per cent owned South and Estevan projects in its Saskatchewan district.

