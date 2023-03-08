Lithium Series, Part 1: The Never-Ending Lithium Boom

The spot price of lithium shot to record highs late last year — almost triple the previous record set in 2018 — on the back of skyrocketing global consumption primarily due to booming electric vehicle (EV) sales, before declining somewhat the past few months.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.