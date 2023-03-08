Freeport LNG Receives Regulatory Approval For Restart Of Final Liquefaction Train

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. has received regulatory approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart Train 1, the final train of Freeport LNG's three train liquefaction facility to receive restart authorization.

