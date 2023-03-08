2023 Capex Trends: Capital Spending Forecast To Rise In 2023

Oil and gas producers are poised to increase spending in Alberta, supported by healthy cash flows and balance sheets. Drilling activity in the province ramped up to an eight-year high last year, and 2023 is off to a bright start.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more