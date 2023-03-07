Crescent Point Receives Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s notice to implement a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 54,605,659 common shares, or 10 per cent of the company's public float, as at Feb. 23, 2023.

