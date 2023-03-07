Charging Forward On Lithium Development

The world is moving forward with the development of lower-carbon fuel technologies at a lightening pace. As rechargeable batteries take on a growing share of the transportation power supply, the development of lithium resources as necessary components of the batteries is expected to continue at an exponential rate.

Lithium’s growing importance in the energy sector is due to its use as a primary component of lithium-ion batteries to stabilize the rapid development of alternatives to hydrocarbons in industrial and consumer-level energy production, storage and use.