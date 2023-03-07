B.C. Government Interpretation Of UNDRIP A Failure, Says Former Haisla Chief Councillor And Liberal MLA Ellis Ross

The way the B.C. government is interpreting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is reversing generations of progress on advancing Aboriginal sovereignty and economic development, Ellis Ross, a Liberal MLA and former chief councillor for the Haisla Nation, told the Indian Resource Council (IRC) Economic and Energy Reconciliation conference in Calgary last week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more