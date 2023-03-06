Energy Security And Affordability Take Priority Over Decarbonization: Brad Hayes

Current efforts to reach net zero through emissions reductions are doomed to failure unless global leadership develop plans that address energy security and affordability issues at the same time, Brad Hayes, president of Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd. and a director for the Canadian Society for Evolving Energy (CSEE), told the audience of executives and young professionals the Canadian Energy Executive Association’s (CEEA) Beyond Boomers event.
