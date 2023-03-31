Prairie Provident Closes Of $5 Million Second Lien Financing

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has completed the issuance of second lien notes due Dec. 31, 2024 in the principal amount of US$3.64 million (equivalent to approximately C$5 million) with certain affiliates of PCEP Canadian Holdco, LLC.

